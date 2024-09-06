Mexico City.- Singer María Becerra revealed that she lost the baby she was expecting with her partner, J Rei.

On social media, Becerra, 24, explained that after experiencing severe abdominal pain following a rehearsal, she was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed she was experiencing an ectopic pregnancy with internal bleeding.

“We want to take a moment to tell you something important and personal. Yesterday I had to undergo surgery because I was suffering from an ectopic pregnancy,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself with her partner. The artist explained that she had to undergo surgery, but fortunately it went well and she is now at home, surrounded by the support of her partner and loved ones.

“It was an unexpected and emotionally difficult moment, since we were looking forward to being parents,” said Becerra, although she assured that the dream of forming a family is still part of her future plans.

The singer of “Miénteme” also took the opportunity to thank her medical team and loved ones for their support, who helped her cope with this difficult situation. “Fortunately, the incredible medical team and the support of our family and closest friends helped us feel strong and in good hands,” she said. She also wanted to avoid the circulation of false news about her health, clarifying that she will gradually resume her routine and her career, following medical recommendations. “Thank you for your messages of support, they really mean a lot to us,” she concluded.