Sinaloa.- For more than 20 years, María Ávila Pérez began helping the disabled by his son Miguel. He suffers from cerebral palsy. Currently, Miguel is 39 years old.

The beginning

María started helping mothers of the disabled in Mexico City. At that time, her son was only 6 years old. They then returned to Mazatlan. She has been working for 15 years and is president of the association’s board of trustees Helping Hands for Disability.

“I feel very happy because we have achieved many things. You say 15 years and it could be a long time, but for the work of an association, it could be a long time or it could be a little”, expressed María Ávila. Throughout these 15 years, this association has served 150 people.

Read more: The commune regenerates the game parks in Mazatlan for Children’s Day

Difficult task

Supported disabled people are over 18 years old. María mentioned that it was a challenge because some arrive without speaking, without reading, they do not know how to socialize; with the support of teachers they have managed to improve.

The activist evaluates her work as formidable. In addition, “it is a satisfaction to put a grain of sand”, so that the disabled have a better quality of life. She was excited, she commented that she has witnessed the progress that all the students have had.

won’t stop fighting

Helping Hands for Disability It is one of the few associations that They support young people over 18 years of age. María assured that she will not stop fighting for people with disabilities.

“There really isn’t a space like that in Mazatlan for them. That is why I will not stop fighting until my body does not respond, although sometimes I get tired, ”she stressed.

The Profile

Name: Maria Avila Perez.

Date of birth: August 31, 1953.

Profession: Sociologist.

Career: 15 years as president of the Manos Amigas patronage for Disability. Since then she has sought support so that the disabled can have a better quality of life.