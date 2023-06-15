Maria Arreghini, new Diletta Leotta: also scored on The Sun

Maria Arreghini is increasingly popular and there are those who have already renamed her the new Diletta Leotta. The journalist makes her fans dream on TV Sportitalia by Michele Criscitiello and on social media where he has long since broken through the wall of 500 thousand followers and sees a close to 600 (we are at 588). Not only football ‘fans’ and Italian insiders have noticed her, but also the English ones. In recent days, in fact, even the famous newspaper made in the UK, The Sun dedicated an article to her calling her a “sexy bomb”.



Who is Maria Arreghini, the new Diletta Leotta of Sportitalia

Maria Arreghini she is originally from Oggiono, in the province of Lecco, she is 25 years old (born in 1998) and studied in Rome. Journalist, some experience as an actress and model: she has participated in various beauty contests, including Miss Colombano al Lambro where she won. Her passions? Photography and TV.

During Qatar 2022 on the Twitch channel the Pengwin led World Cup Special Kickoff. On Sportitalia instead, he is at the helm of the programme”Rally Dreamer” (the Friday evening program that deals 100% with the world of rallies), while its column “Mary’s Place” in which he interviews athletes and personalities from the world of sport.

Read also

Diletta Leotta goal: from pregnancy sex to Loris Karius in Serie A

And then

Sofia Goggia unpublished, the selfie in the bra in the mirror warms up her fans!

Subscribe to the newsletter

