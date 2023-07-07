Maria Arreghini, the new Diletta Leotta. For the Toronto Star is she the sexiest journalist in the world? (Instagram meriarreghini)

Maria Arreghini, new Diletta Leotta! “She IS the sexiest journalist in the world”

Maria Arreghini conquers Italy, England and now also Canada. Are you the new Diletta Leotta? “A sex bomb” for The Sun. Canadians elect her as the sexiest journalist in the world.

Maria Arreghini, the new Diletta Leotta “sexiest journalist in the world”?

Maria Arreghini? In Italy, many consider her the new Diletta Leotta. While its popularity is growing all over the world. In the beginning it was The Sun dedicated an article to her a few weeks ago calling her a “sexy bomb”. The English tabloid also renamed her “Mama Maria”. But the fame of the TV presenter has crossed the ocean with the Toronto Sun wonders if she’s the sexiest sportscaster alive. “His favorites in the world of sports include Italian light heavyweight Daniele Scardina and ex-Tottenham soccer star Adel Taarabt,” the Canadian newspaper reads.

Will she be the first lady of football and national sport in the coming years? Are you ready to undermine the ‘reign’ of her Majesty Diletta Leotta?

Who is Maria Arreghini, the new Diletta Leotta that Italian fans dream about

Maria Arreghini is 173 centimeters tall and is originally from the province of Lecco. He attended the scientific high school of Oggiono and then moved on to Rome to study at theSapienza University. In 2017 she was crowned Miss San Colombano. The new Diletta Leotta is the protagonist on Sportitalia (it has a Rally show). Over the Qatar 2022 soccer world cup on the Twitch channel, Pengwin, the 25-year-old sports journalist, hosted the World Cup Special Kickoff. On her social networks, her column is now popular “Mary’s Place” iin which he interviews athletes and personalities from the world of sport. And on social networks it grows day after day: 600 thousand followers are close on Instagram.

Read also

Elisabetta Canalis, boxing gloves off: it’s time for bikinis and very hot swimsuits! The photos

Does Sofia Goggia strip? “Not banal or vulgar, but elegant.” On the gossip..

Subscribe to the newsletter

