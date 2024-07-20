TASS: Actress Maria Aronova denies information about her hospitalization

Actress of the Moscow Vakhtangov Theatre Maria Aronova has denied the previously reported information about her hospitalization in the Botkin Hospital. This was reported by TASS.

“I am healthy, on vacation with my family and in excellent condition,” the People’s Artist of Russia said in a conversation with the news agency.

In addition, Aronova called the messages about her illnesses “outrageous.” “I need to sue those who published this information,” she added.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Mash reported that the actress was allegedly in the Botkin Hospital. According to the channel, she had an exacerbation of osteochondrosis.