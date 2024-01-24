The body was returned to the family, who were able to celebrate the funeral of Maria Antonietta Panico. Her body will return to Puglia, where she was born and raised before moving to Trento

The family were finally able to say goodbye to her, since i funeral of Maria Antonietta Panico they were celebrated on Tuesday 23 January 2024. The investigators returned the body to the family of the young woman found lifeless in her home in Trento. The autopsy determined that she would have passed away natural causes. The body will return to Puglia, the woman's region of origin.

Last week doctors carried out an autopsy on the body of the Apulian woman, to clarify what happened. After establishing that death would occur for natural causesthey made the body available to the family.

On the morning of Tuesday 23 January 2024, immediately after the body was made available, friends and family gathered to say goodbye to the 42-year-old woman found lifeless in her home in via Vicenza, in Bolghera districtin Trento.

After the executions, the body will be transferred to Torchiarolo, a municipality in the province of Brindisi, in northern Salento, where his family lives. Here the woman was born and raised and she will return to rest now that she is no longer here. After graduating, the woman left Puglia to undertake university studies. And she had been living in Trento for some time, where she was well known.

The family members were present at the funeral, including the 16 year old daughter, friends and acquaintances. But also some politicians who had shared some moments of public life with her. Such as the candidacy for the provincial elections in 2018 with the UDC and in the 2020 municipal elections on the list in support of Merler.

Funeral of Maria Antonietta Panico: the body will return to Puglia

The family wanted to thank everyone. These are the words of his brother Lucio Panico, present at the funeral: