Marie Antoinette de las Nieves, 'La Chilindrina'who is 74 years old and has spent a lifetime working, brings to Colombia the staging of 'My Mother's Eggs', the project with which he says goodbye to the stage.

María Antonieta de las Nieves, 'La Chilindrina', who for many years worked alongside Roberto Gómez Bolaños, 'Chespirito', in the programs 'El Chavo del 8' and 'Chespirito', declares in Colombia that she is retiring from the stage because “He doesn't want to feel sorry for anyone.”

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Mrs María Antonieta de las Nieves, 'La Chilindrina', He is in Colombia on a work plan, as he participates in a play and in an interview with a media outlet They ask him if he is contemplating retiring from the stage.

María Antonieta de las Nieves, 'La Chilindrina'. Instagram photo

“Yes and I'll tell you why, I hope it will be a long, quite extensive tour. So if I'm 74 years old, how many more years can I be on stage? “I don't want to give people pity,” he confesses.

The lady's statement is shared on several news portals. Marie Antoinette of the Snows, character interpreter 'The chilindrina', and points out that she feels excited especially because she has never before been at the correct age of the character she now plays in theater.

“When I started with Chilindrina I was 21 years old and Chilindrina was always 8 years old,” Add Marie Antoinette of the Snows, who is currently participating in the staging 'My Mother's Eggs', and this will be her last job as an actress, she reiterates.

María Antonieta de las Nieves, 'La Chilindrina', loved and admired in many countries. Instagram photo

María Antonieta de las Nieves, 'La Chilindrina', He has dedicated his entire life to the stage, because according to information in his biography, he was three years old when he began ballet classes and at six he entered the Andrés Soler Academy, where he began his artistic preparation.

In his childhood, María Antonieta de las Nieves, 'La Chilindrina', She met great actresses such as the late Carmen Montejo and Prudencia Grifell, who were surprised by her talent and helped her get involved in studies and work opportunities as an actress.

María Antonieta de las Nieves, 'La Chilindrina', She is loved and famous in many countries, including Mexico, the USA, and Colombia (in the latter she is now), because she knew how to win the affection and admiration of the public with her interpretation of 'The chilindrina'a character with whom he has also appeared in the circus.

Join our Entertainment Channel and receive more Celebrity News