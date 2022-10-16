Marie Antoinette of the snows He showed his anger in front of the Mexican media for the performances of the “Chilindrina Huachana”.

Accompanied by Edgar Vivarwho played the Mr. Bellythe actress also referred to other imitations of Don Ramón’s daughter in Peru.

María Antonieta de las Nieves believes that imitation is contrary to the image of ‘Chilindrina’

“Imagine a ‘chilindrina’ He is presenting himself with beer in hand ”, began the criticism of María Antonieta de las Nieves.

Following this, he agreed with one of the reporters that this imitation is the opposite of the image of the character. “Totally, my God of my life,” she lamented.

“ And he is also a boy who is not a girl. He is a boy who believes ‘chilindrina’. No, no, it’s fatal” he added in his comments on the ‘Chilindrina Huachana’.

María Antonieta de las Nieves also talks about other imitations in Peru

The actress also referred to an event where they imitated the daughter of Don Ramón in our country. “And then they held a contest where six white chilindrinas and one black appeared” revealed.

“I have nothing against blacks. What I am against is that they are imitating me as the ‘Chilindrina’ with the cover of my photographs and my logo”, he assured.

María Antonieta de las Nieves criticized the performance of the ‘Chilindrina Huachana’. Photo: TikTok

Legal problems for the imitators of the ‘Chilindrina’ in Peru?

On a possible legal action against the parodiators, Marie Antoinette of the Snows revealed what actions it would take.

“Just yesterday I re-registered all my characters, which cost me a lot of money, work, effort and having 50 years of having a clean image, so that they are doing these things,” he said.

“To sue, you have to drop everything you’re doing. It costs a lot to go from here to Peru to file a lawsuit that I don’t know how many months it can last, ”he said, making it clear that the case will not go to trial.

Currently, María Antonieta de las Nieves is 71 years old. Photo: Marie Antoinette of the Snows/Instagram

‘La Chilindrina’ furious with “JB en ATV”?

In his statements against the Peruvian imitators of ‘Chilindrina’, Marie Antoinette of the Snows He mentioned a ‘Black Chilindrina’, who would be the comedian Martín Farfán, who characterized himself in this way for the casting parody that took place in “JB en ATV” weeks ago, in the Aunt Gloria segment.