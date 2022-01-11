The new Lieutenant Prosecutor of the Supreme Court, María Ángeles Sánchez Conde, in an act in May 2021 during her time as chief prosecutor before the Constitutional Court together with the then president of the court of guarantees, Juan José González Rivas. Constitutional Court

The progressive prosecutor María Ángeles Sánchez Conde will be the first woman to hold the position of Deputy Prosecutor of the Supreme Court, the number two of the race, as announced this Tuesday by the State Attorney General, Dolores Delgado. The position was vacant after the recent death of Juan Ignacio Campos, and the Fiscal Council meeting this Tuesday morning has analyzed the five candidacies presented, which together with Sánchez Conde included Consuelo Madrigal, Javier Zaragoza, José Ramón Noreña and Javier Huete.

In the non-binding vote, Sánchez Conde received the support of the four representatives of the Progressive Union of Prosecutors (UPF), together with the chief inspector, María Antonia Sanz. Madrigal, in turn, received the five votes of the members of the conservative Association of Prosecutors (AF), the majority in the race. At the end of the meeting, the Attorney General released a statement underlining that “the attorney general has proposed María Ángeles Sánchez Donde as a new lieutenant prosecutor of the Supreme Court, the first woman to hold this position in the history of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.” It is, says the Prosecutor’s Office, “one more step towards the necessary parity and effective equalization of women and men in managerial positions that brings us closer to the sociological reality of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, 64% made up of women.”

A prosecutor for 40 years, Sánchez Conde has been the chief prosecutor of the criminal section of the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office since March 2021. He has passed through the prosecutors of Cádiz, Barcelona, ​​León, Bilbao and Madrid. She has also been the first woman to head the Prosecutor’s Office before the Constitutional Court, where she was posted since 1997 and whose leadership she held for 12 years (2009-2021), after being proposed by the then State Attorney General, Cándido Conde-Pumpido , currently a Constitutional magistrate. Previously, between 2006 and 2009, Sánchez Conde had been a lieutenant prosecutor of the court of guarantees. Therefore, he spent a total of 24 years in this institution The Attorney General’s Office highlighted the characteristics of the new number two of the career “a professional profile, discreet and of great legal solvency and work capacity”.

The State Attorney General has also proposed this Tuesday the appointment of María Carmen Tirado Garabatos as a new member of the Prosecutor’s Office before the Constitutional Court.