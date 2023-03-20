Moments before meeting her, María Ángeles Cruzado (Moguer, Huelva, 1992) took several deep breaths. She was very nervous, because it was the first time she sang saetas in front of the Virgen de la Piedad. She entered the scene confident of herself and already, with her gaze fixed on her image, the lamentation of her cante was heard in every corner of the Church of Santa María de Gracia. This was one of the most special moments of last Saturday night. It was the final of the ninth edition of the National Saetas de Cartagena Contest, organized by the Agrupación de Portapasos de la Virgen de la Piedad, and the saetera, which became the winner.

How did you experience that moment of meeting the Virgin?

It was a very exciting night. It was the first time I had participated in this contest and this was a great challenge for me. I had already been told about the importance and prestige of this contest. I was nervous, because it is very imposing to be in front of the image of the Virgin. It is a cluster of sensations difficult to describe.

– Do you have any ritual before going on stage to overcome those nerves?

–I always practice some relaxation techniques before acting, but once I’m on stage and, above all, in front of the Virgin or the Christ, I let myself be carried away by my most emotional part. I don’t think so much about the technical and I try to enjoy that moment, look at the image and transmit what I feel through my cante.

–Very soon he will return to Cartagena to sing at Easter. How would she describe that moment of doing it in procession?

–It will be the first time that I attend and sing saetas in the processions of this city and I feel very proud to be able to do it. Singing in competitions is a lot of pressure, because you have to show everything you know to reach the highest score. On the other hand, on a balcony at Easter it is different. It is a moment of enjoyment. The arrows are shorter, but the emotions are, if possible, more intense.

–What is special about saetas for you?

It is, without a doubt, my favorite club. At the age of 15 I started singing and began to study flamenco at the school of the Peña del Cante de Jondo de Moguer. And when Lent arrived I started in this saeta thing. And I fell in love. I was captivated. In fact, I cannot live Holy Week without singing saetas. For me it is praying singing, praying twice. It is saying compliments to the Virgin or the Christ. It is a privilege that they stop an image so that you can sing to it.

–And how did you learn saetas?

–I started with classes, but then I have been self-taught in this of the saetas. I listen a lot to old cantaores who inspire me, to fellow artists who have participated in competitions with me. In short, it is about learning from others. It is one of the most difficult styles, since it is sung a cappella, without any type of instrumental support. Tuning is key at all times and from start to finish you have to get the pitch right, not too low and not too high.

–Where does your passion for cante come from?

“I’ve always liked it. Since I was a child. My paternal grandmother sang very well, as did my mother, although they have never done this professionally. She was a hobby for them. In fact, my family has been very supportive and has always been there when I went from stage to stage. They are always there.