The researcher María Almagro has worked in Germany, Ecuador, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain, where she is still linked to the Segura Center for Edaphology and Applied Biology (Cebas-CSIC), where she wrote her thesis, on cost-effective protection solutions of the soil, and for which she continues to collaborate in its scientific production, although she has just joined the Ramón y Cajal researcher at the Andalusian Institute of Agricultural, Fisheries, Food and Ecological Production Research and Training (Ifapa).

–Are we treating our agricultural land as we should?

-Not resounding. Soil is a non-renewable resource and we have become true soil miners, extracting organic matter and nutrients without giving anything in return. It is particularly done by multinationals that lease hectares and hectares of land without worrying about managing it properly, and when in a few years they degrade it and exhaust its capacity to produce food, they simply move their agricultural activity to other places. The main problem with this model of food production is that there is no sense of ownership of the land and no long-term perspective. This is what is happening in a good part of the Region of Murcia, without going any further. On the other hand, a bad agricultural practice in a certain parcel can have very negative impacts outside the delimitation of the same. Such as, for example, the contamination and eutrophication of aquatic ecosystems due to the excessive use of fertilizers, pesticides, and plastics, or the damage to infrastructure caused by erosion and flooding (for example, roads, bridges, towns, and cities). If we do not protect our soils and rethink our production model, we are going to face a serious food security problem. We are already experiencing this with the current crisis in Ukraine, on whom we depended to obtain a good part of the corn and wheat we consume.

“We are extracting organic matter and nutrients from the soil without providing anything in return”



-How can we do it?

–We must commit to a less intensive and more sustainable agriculture that is respectful of its environment. It is about working for and not against nature. First, it is necessary to encourage that the soil is always protected by a vegetal cover, thus avoiding the erosion of bare soils in the gap between woody crops and during fallow periods. Plant cover absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere, thereby helping to mitigate climate change, fighting some pests and improving the water balance of the soil. Reduced tillage, cover crops, intercropping or hedge lines are some examples. More research is needed to test site-specific practices and recover much of the traditional knowledge that has been lost. In addition, an immense work of pedagogy is needed among farmers to change their perception, but also at the level of managers and politicians, who work to propose incentives. Distribution channels for food produced in a more sustainable way also need to be improved.

–Aren’t companies and research centers coordinated to face these problems?

-Not enough. There are some initiatives to finance collaboration between the two sectors, but much remains to be done. And not only with the company. With the Administration itself, with managers and politicians. The issue of agriculture, due to its relationship with the use of water resources, is highly politicized.

How can this relationship be improved?

–It is necessary to facilitate the transfer of knowledge between the public and private sectors. Perhaps it is necessary to encourage the creation of consortiums in which farmers, researchers, technical advisors and companies can work together to co-create innovative solutions adapted to the local socioeconomic and environmental context, and taking into account climate change scenarios. Although there are many scientific and technological advances to make agriculture more efficient, what is missing are adequate metrics when evaluating the costs and benefits of a given practice, because most of the time externalities are ignored in these analyzes and the conclusions end up being biased.

–How is research carried out in the Region in the field of agriculture? Are we well positioned compared to other regions of Spain, Europe or the world?

–There are many research groups belonging to centers such as Cebas-CSIC, the University of Murcia and the Polytechnic University of Cartagena that are international benchmarks in their field, but little funding is really received at the regional level, and particularly to support young people researchers. Research requires a solid and constant investment to be able to advance and maintain itself, and this, unfortunately, does not happen. For some years, Spain has invested less than half in R&D than the average of European countries, which has caused a considerable brain drain and that those who manage to stabilize here do so with more than 40 years of age. Faced with this scenario, researchers, no matter how excellent they may be, both in Murcia and in Spain, cannot perform miracles. It is very sad to see how some research groups are going to disappear because there is no replacement. It is true that this year there has been much more funding for contracts and calls for projects thanks to the new generation European funds, but it seems that it will be something one-off.

– What doors does having a Ramón y Cajal contract open for you?

–To be able to request and lead research projects, including officially participating in them. Until now, due to the short duration of my contracts since I got my doctorate (about 16 months on average), funding agencies did not allow me to participate in projects as part of the research team. In addition, this type of long-term contract (five years) allows you to consolidate yourself as a researcher and strengthen your line of research. This is impossible when you are chaining very short contracts jumping from one country to another for years. It is also true that a few years ago getting a Ramón y Cajal contract guaranteed you stability, since the institutions promised to offer you a permanent position, but today, unfortunately, this is not the case and there is a lot of uncertainty.