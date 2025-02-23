There is no one who lives here It is part of the memory of many Spaniards and has been established in recent years as One of the most outstanding series on Spanish Television. At the time, already throughout its 90 episodes, it came to hook millions of spectators, who remember it now with love.

Of all this has now spoken María Adánez, one of the most remembered actresses of the series, than He played Luciaalso known in the series as ‘La Pija’. The interpreter has thus counted how the series recordings passed in the program here Catalunya of the SER chain in Catalonia.

Thus, Adánez stressed that despite the success they had, all that had a lack of time: “There was a time that ate us so much, so much, so much, the broadcast … At that moment we knew we were making a success And then, of course, the chain requested chapters, chapters and more chapters. We worked Saturdays and Sundays. ”

In addition, as he recalled, they worked with very extensive schedules. “The most surrealist thing that has happened to me is to call me, really and literally, I am not deceiving you, At two in the morning the production To quote at half past six. I said: ‘Well, I sleep tomorrow. ”

The actress also commented on the changes that have been from that way of making television. “Television has changed a lot in 20 years. Now everything is digital. Before too, but it had to go through a carving process for Treat the image and unify the color before its emission, “he said.

In spite of this, remember that there was a chapter in which, the times were so short, that they took a chapter that were directly recording the channel to issue: “There was a chapter that I think we finish shooting it at dawn And a man arrived with a ‘motillo’, picked up the tape and took it to Antena 3 “.