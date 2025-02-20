The television of the 80s and 90s was the protagonist on Wednesday of the last installment of 59 secondsin which he was present Maria Abradeloone of the participants of the documentary Was I a vase woman?of Max, who talked about the “slug bosses” that has been found throughout his career.

The presenter, who for years worked in TVE, Antena 3, Telecinco and in the regional of Castilla-La Mancha, Valencia and Andalucía, said in the program that She didn’t feel a vase woman.

In the same way he said Loreto Valverdepresent on the set of the space of the 1 and also participant of the documentary. However, Carlota Corredera, collaborator of the space, defended that Maybe they didn’t feel that way, but maybe they were treated as such when they are hired by your physique to win audience.

Gemma Nierga, driver of the format, asked them about another topic that emerges from the insinuations of some of the protagonists of the documentary: the “the”slug bosses“That they had to get rid of.

“I have never suffered harassment to get ahead, but in theater yes. I had to stop my feet,” Valverde defended. But María Abradelo yes she said she had lived On television.

“Maybe I haven’t done anymore because I have not paid any tolls in my life“said the interviewee, who clarified that she referred to having relations with managers to get a job.

“I got up from an office and they have told me ‘In this chain you will not succeed because you do not suck“, said Abradelo.” I have come to slap and leave the office. “