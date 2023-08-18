The Arctic is one of the areas of the planet where the effects of climate change are most evident, accelerated and dramatic. Beautiful, remote and threatened, it is a privileged place to connect with the need to protect it from the destruction that is already leaving its mark with the thaw. The National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) has a project that explores the intersection of science and art focused, this year, on the future of the climate and its impact on biodiversity, with the Arctic as the setting. María A. Blasco, director of the CNIO and one of the leading scientists in the field of aging and its relationship with diseases and cancer documents, in the form of a written diary and with some images, her impressions during a week of travel .

The scientist Maria A. Blasco (second from the left) and the artist Dora García with part of the team with which they have traveled to the Arctic within the framework of the CNIO Arte initiative. A. SERRANO

Day 1: “What happens in the Arctic does not stay in the Arctic”

Today we have traveled from Madrid to the Svalbard archipelago, which means cold point or cold limit in Norwegian. It also receives the name of terra nullius, no man’s land, because no human lived on the islands until the Dutch discovered them. It is one of the northernmost inhabited places on Earth. Russia and Norway, especially the latter, share the settlements, although the Svalbard Treaty of 1920 recognizes the right to exploit natural resources to the 40 signatory countries.

In the Arctic, what happens each day is essential to make a prediction of the future climate. We are going to be here for a week, in a few days of August without nights, looking towards the future. A not very encouraging future… Because what happens in the Arctic does not stay in the Arctic. But I will talk about this in the next few days. The temperature today is 9 degrees Celsius.

A ship sails along the Nordenskiöldbreen glacier. A. SERRANO

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

Day 2: “There is a bear swimming nearby. It takes six seconds to cover 100 meters, so you have to go with a guide with a rifle”

Today we have done our first exploration. We have stopped at various points in the fjord, where the settlement of Longyearbyen is, and in the EISCAT radardedicated to research. From there we have been able to appreciate the imposing U-shaped glacial valley.

When we woke up we have been visited by some white gooses with their chicks. There are thousands of them in the green of the fjord! reminded me of the movie Flying together. In the settlement we have seen a reindeer cross the street when we were going to have breakfast. A helicopter flying over the sea warned of the presence of a polar bear swimming near Longyearbyen.

Bears haunt the settlement and occasionally come close. A Dutch tourist was killed in 2019 while he was sleeping in his tent in an area set aside for it. They are highly guarded, but it is impossible to control their movements. It takes a bear six seconds to cover 100 meters, and that is why you have to go in the company of a guide with a rifle, like we do today throughout the day. We see arctic tern nests in the fjord, surrounded by glaciers. I’ve seen a crane, sooty sandpipers that weren’t scared of humans and a parasitic skua trying to hunt them down. Arctic expert David Nogués-Bravo, from the Globe Institute at the University of Copenhagen, has told us that the rate of extinction of species is now 1,000 times faster than before humans.

The Arctic will heats up twice as fast as the rest of the planet. The Bering Sea is heating up five times faster than other seas. What happens in the Arctic is a preview of what will happen in the rest of the world.

How to raise awareness? He New York Timesyes proposes bird watching wherever we are to appreciate biodiversity, in collaboration with The Cornell Lab of Ornithology. If we saw nature and other living beings, we would appreciate its beauty, and we would surely fight for its conservation.

The dark side of the fjord is that it is full of farms dog’s huskies chained to their tiny booths that tourists rent to pull sleds, barbaric.

Entrance of the World Seed Bank, in Svalbard, Norway. M. BLASCO

Day 3: “It is inevitable to think about the thaw, we must protect the life and beauty of this place”

In the arctic summer the sun neither rises nor sets. It looks halfway up. We have had two days and nights with radiant sunshine and blue skies. It is inevitable to think about the melting of the Arctic.

According to NASA data, based on satellite images, the extent of the polar cap has decreased by 12% per decade since 1980. A new study by NASA and ESA (European Space Agency), based on a climate model, indicates that between 2030 and 2050 the Arctic will run out of ice in September. I think about the song cold cold groundby Tom Waits, and in 50 words for snowby Kate Bush.

The melting of the Arctic is a topic of global geopolitical interest. 30% of gas and oil resources are in the Arctic, which can lead to conflicts between countries like Norway, Russia or China. Chinese ships could shorten the route to Europe by 4,500 km if they go through the Arctic instead of the Suez Canal. All this portends political tensions.

We have finished the day in Svalbard World Seed Bank. David Nogués-Bravo tells us that 70% of crops depend on pollinators, and this activity saves food companies billions. The annual economic cost of biodiversity loss will be three trillion dollars.

A healthy nature saves money. He dasgupta report calculates the economic impact of biodiversity loss. Degrowth is necessary, says Nogués-Bravo. But I think that not only degrowth is necessary, we need to look at the landscapes of the Arctic and those who live in the Arctic, the animals, the birds and the plants, and we aim to protect them. Protect the life and beauty of this place.

I am an amateur birder. So far in the Arctic I have seen arctic tern, snowy bunting, hyperborean gull, arctic fulmar, white goose, parasitic skua, sooty sandpiper, common eider.

View of the Nordenskiöldbreen glacier, in Svalbard, Norway. A. SERRANO

Day 4: “Today I had the sensation of leaving the world”

Two hours after leaving Longyearbyen, the rusty ship we are traveling on heads off into what seems to me like paradise. It seems that the birds no longer fly, they just float peacefully in a sea that is denser than normal due to the melting of the glacier that we are approaching. I am delighted with the hundreds of puffins that sway in the waves, the northern fulmars, the black guillemots and common guillemots, the hyperborean gull. On the way, in the so-called “Punta de los Pájaros”, we have seen nests of the gray hawk. We have sighted whales several times.

Facing the glacier is Pyramiden, a Russian settlement abandoned in 1998 after the breakdown of coal heating and the decision to close the mine. Pyramiden is history stopped in time, perhaps the history of the change of course in the USSR, the former Soviet Union. But Pyramiden is coming back to life. The former Soviet buildings are now run by a tycoon from the Russian company Arktikugol Trust, which employs about 14 people for the hotel, bar and grocery store. souvenirs; also as guides, and rebuilding the settlement.

At the Pyramiden jetty, a guide with a rifle awaits us to protect us from bears. We walk to the main square, presided over by a sculpture of Lenin looking towards the imposing glacier. We visited several buildings, relics of Soviet greatness in the Arctic: a beautiful public dining room, a very elegant Olympic-sized swimming pool, the cultural center with music rooms and a theater/cinema with a piano.

Today I had the feeling of leaving the world. This foray into Pyramiden reminds me of the wonderful documentary haloout, made by a Russian couple who lives in a cabin in the Arctic. It shows the impact of ice loss on walruses.

Walruses need to rest from their journeys, and they do so on the ice. But there is less and less ice, so thousands of walruses and their young are crowded into insufficient spaces, with subsequent mortality from crushing and exhaustion at sea. Something similar happens with polar bears. Bears hunt seals and walruses on the ice, but the scarcity of ice forces them to go further for their prey, entering settlements and stealing food, or eating reindeer. In Pyramiden this year, a single bear killed 14 reindeer.

A parasitic skua perched on a rock. M.BLASCO

Day 5: “The sinking of the ice has sounded like a detonation”

Today we have seen a herd of belugas and thousands of birds enjoying the sea near the Tunabreem glacier. We have heard the noise of the sinking ice, as if it were a detonation. I reaffirm myself: it is a paradise, but a threatened paradise.

If some species suffer from the warming of the Arctic, others come back to life with the thawing of the permafrost. a week ago public in the magazine PloS Genetics the discovery of a new species of worms from more than 46,000 years ago. These worms lived in the Pleistocene, the era when there were mammoths, and they remained frozen until today. Now they have been able to live and reproduce in the laboratory, and the sequencing of their genome has indicated that they are genetically different species from the current one, the famous worm. C. elegans.

Although it was known that C. elegans it can be frozen, nothing has ever been kept alive for more than 46,000 years. Perhaps this will show us how to plan a future world, a kind of Noah’s Ark, terrestrial or interstellar, in which to freeze living beings for thousands of years.

The existence of worms in the Arctic 46,000 years ago coincides with recent studies indicating that the Arctic was ice-free at that time. Svalbard was covered with forests and ferns. Something that can help us understand the consequences of what is currently happening.

Reduced ice formation in the Arctic may lead to is interrupted the Gulf Stream, among other things. This current makes Europe have a warmer climate than it corresponds to its latitude, and prevents us from suffering an ice age. The Earth is in a delicate climatic balance, and human impact accelerating these processes has devastating consequences.

We can do many things as individuals to stop climate change. United Nations tells us as. One of them is through what we eat. Food contributes to 30% of climate change. Meat consumption is one of the main factors, because land for pasture and grain is often obtained by deforesting forests and jungles, and also because of the methane emitted by cattle and the contamination of soil and aquifers.

Image of an arctic tundra. A. SERRANO

Day 6: “We say goodbye to landscapes and animals that need all our protection”

Yesterday we met the team of artika, the Longyearbyen Art Center. They also have artistic residency programs with scientists, and have collaborated with CNIO Arte to host Dora García’s team. After six days in the Arctic, I leave with the impression of leaving a natural paradise. Gone are glaciers, whales, belugas, bears, arctic birds, walruses, seals, reindeer. Grandiose landscapes. They need all our protection.

Yet this year has seen the warmest months and days on record, and even in the Arctic itself, coal mining, hunting, and meat-eating continue. There is no time.