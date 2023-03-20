250,000 euros rewardOn a beautiful August afternoon she cycled away and never came home: 22-year-old Maria van der Zanden from Putten. Almost thirty years after her disappearance, the Peter R. de Vries Foundation is offering a reward of 250,000 euros for the tip that leads to her location. “We hope that someone speaks their conscience. Now is the time to step forward, Maria needs to come home to her father.”