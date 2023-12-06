Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Drama in the snow: While building an igloo, a girl (13) suddenly gets stuck upside down. Her brother reacts quickly and probably saves her life.

The fun of digging in the snow ends dramatically for a 13-year-old. Her little brother reacts quickly as his sister sinks into the white splendor.

Herisau – A harmless game suddenly takes a terrible turn. Maria (13) wants to build an igloo with her brother Orlando (11). Suddenly his sister is hanging upside down in the snow and can no longer free herself. At first her brother thinks it’s just a joke, but the next moment he realizes the seriousness of the situation. A race against time begins.

Maria (13) gets stuck in an igloo – her brother saves her life

“The children wanted to build an igloo out of the mountain that the snow plow had piled up in front of our house, my husband and I were inside the house,” mother Fiorella (45) tells the Swiss online portal 20min.ch. She immediately ran out and tried to free Maria. It must have been terrible seconds that took place in Herisau, Switzerland.

“I then dug through the snow to get to her; at first she was still responsive. But after about 30 seconds she lost consciousness.” Unconscious and foaming at the mouth, the 13-year-old girl was only rescued from the masses of snow with the help of her father 20min.ch.

“Things could have ended badly”

The mother is still stunned by what happened. Especially since the family would build a snow house every year, so far without an incident. If eleven-year-old Orlando hadn’t reacted so quickly, “things could have ended badly.” Her daughter Maria is now doing well again. The girl would play in the snow again. However, for now she is only building snowmen, which are much less dangerous.

After the igloo accident, Maria’s parents gave her a warm bath, put her to bed and monitored her the entire time. A visit to the hospital was not necessary.

Despite its beauty, snow poses dangers. For a family, a vacation in the Black Forest ended in tragedy. A girl (8) was buried by a roof avalanche. (ml)