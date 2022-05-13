The boxer from Puerto Lumbreras Mari Carmen Romero, ‘Mari Bicho’, has revalidated tonight the title of European super bantamweight champion after beating the Italian boxer María Cecchi at the Allianz Cloud in Milan. Romero, 36, captured the European crown for the first time at home in January 2020, beating Bulgarian Ivanka Ivanova, and has held the title ever since, defeating England’s Amy Timlin in September 2021 in Barcelona.

With the triumph on Italian soil, she becomes the first Spanish woman to defend the European title for the third time, which will allow her to fight for the world championship in July.

The fight has been followed in Puerto Lumbreras by hundreds of neighbors, who saw the triumph of ‘Mari Bicho’ on a giant screen installed by the town council in the cultural center’s assembly hall.