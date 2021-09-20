Yann Andréa (Guingamp, France, 1952-Paris, 2014) discovered Marguerite Duras’s literature at age 20 and decided that she would not read any other author for the rest of her life. Three years later, the writer and filmmaker presented a screening of ‘India song’ in Caen. Andréa asked her for her postal address and for five years she sent her at least one letter a day. Duras, 38 years older, never answered. In 1980 they agreed to meet. They went to bed the second night and since then Andréa, who was homosexual, became the personal secretary and lover of the writer during her last 16 years of life.

‘I want to talk about Duras’, with which the French director Claire Simon competes in San Sebastián, recovers the figure of Yann Andréa, who was actually called Yann Lemée and was renamed by the author of ‘La impudence’. Practically the entire film is a long conversation between the protagonist (Swann Arlaud) and his friend the journalist Michèle Manceaux (Emmanuelle Devos), without Duras appearing at any time. Andréa opens up about their relationship. The novelist, whose alcoholism soured her character, never admitted her partner’s homosexuality. The tapes of that long interview were kept until, after the death of both 17 years later, Andréa’s sister transcribed and published them in book format in 2016.

Swann Arlaud (Yann Andréa) and Emanuelle Devos (Michèle Manceaux) in ‘I want to talk about Marguerite Duras’.



“The book impressed me,” admits Claire Simon. «First I thought there was a play there and then I decided to take it to the movies. Along with Yann Andréa’s desire to be recorded was showing a love story ». If the film’s story is fascinating, the director’s way of telling it is not so fascinating. Swann Arlaud’s long soliloquy in two 45-minute takes is accompanied by documentary images of the Duras shootings and a series of ink illustrations to show the couple’s sexual relations without starkness. Simon puts all the weight of the story in the word and the result is closer to the filmed theater or even the audiobook than to the cinema.

Video.



Trailer of ‘I want to talk about Marguerite Duras’.



«I love Marguerite Duras, she was one of the few authors that my mother read and I have grown up with her literature. I’m not a ‘groupie’ of hers, but she was a great woman and writer with an inventive style and enormous charm ”, admits Claire Simon, who remarks that this film without distribution in Spain is about Yann Andréa. «We have focused on the text, it is the file that contains the story and some beings who dreamed of perfect love and ended up destroying it. It is not just the story of Marguerite Duras and Yann Andrèa, but a universal story. I have tried to bring ghosts to life.