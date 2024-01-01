NAfter the announced retirement of Denmark's Queen Margrethe, her son Crown Prince Frederik will be proclaimed the new king on January 14th. Frederik is 55 years old; Since he became an adult, he has taken on public appointments. So he had a lot of time to prepare for the new task. But how he will carry out the role of king and what priorities he will set remains unclear.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

Perhaps, it is now said in Denmark, his mother gave him guidelines in her New Year's speech, in which she also called for the fight against climate change in her, as always, quite direct manner. So maybe Frederik will now be the king who puts climate change at the center. After all, he has already taken part in a four-month polar expedition and traveled 2,800 kilometers with sled dogs.