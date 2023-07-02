From its ambitious production design to create the world of Barbie, in which “all the problems of feminism and equal rights have been solved” —as Helen Mirren wryly put it— and a script inspired by a nonfiction book, the Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig (from Lady Bird and Little Women) is heading towards awards season.

“If you are wondering if Barbie Whether it’s a satire on the capitalist ambitions of a toy company, a scathing indictment of the current tense state of gender relations, a poignant—if occasionally clichéd—tribute to girl power, or a Nicki Minaj and Dua Lipa musical extravaganza, The answer is yes. All previous. And something else”, Time reviews.

The star is undoubtedly Margot Robbie. The actress nominated for Oscar not only does she bring the world’s most famous doll to life, but she has credits as a producer. “In that first meeting we convinced Ynon (Kreiz, CEO of Mattel) that we are going to honor the legacy of his brand, but if we don’t recognize certain things, if we don’t say it, someone else will.”

Protagonist. During the promotion in Los Angeles. Photo: diffusion

Robbie has two nominations from the Academyfirst for I Tonya and then for Bombshell, and decided to open his production company so as not to be “waiting” for good characters.

“We worked hard to give them their space and allow them to figure out what the movie was going to be like, without interruptions, without anyone imposing an agenda on them, not Mattel, not Warner Bros., not us,” he tells Time the actress on the work of Gerwig and her boyfriend, Noah Baumbach (from Marriage Story). The director had said that being in front of the so-called ‘most anticipated film’ had been a risk. “I thought, ‘This could end your career.’”

Barbie had a budget of US$100 million. The film had been announced since 2014 with Jenny Bicks, screenwriter of sex in the city, then Amy Schumer would be the protagonist and Diablo Cody would direct, later it was Anne Hathaway. Now, with a new team and also with Margot Robbie on the production side, it’s a different story. “After being kicked out of Barbieland for not being a perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world,” the synopsis reads.

Greta Gerwig. She is the fifth woman to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Director. Photo: diffusion

the script of Barbie is based on Reviving Ophelia: saving the selves of adolescent girls (1994), written by Mary Pipher. The book draws parallels with Ophelia from Hamlet and the social pressure girls face as they transition into adolescence. For part of the press in the United States, the risk could lead Robbie to win her first Oscar. “If (Mattel) hadn’t made that change to have a multiplicity of Barbies, I don’t think I would have wanted to try to make a Barbie movie. I don’t think you should say, ‘This is the only version of what Barbie is, and that’s what women should aspire to be, look and act like.’”

