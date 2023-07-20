In Barbieland the disco party is lived in style! The iconic pink doll joins the dance floor fun with her new version inspired by Margot Robbie, the star of the highly anticipated live action movie “Barbie.” And the best of all is thatYou can find it in your favorite store, Bodega Aurreraless than a thousand pesos.

Barbie has always been synonymous with glamour, and now she’s ready to star in her own big-screen adventure in an exciting live-action adaptation directed by the talented Greta Gewing. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling lead the cast, assuming the characters of Barbie and Ken, respectively, ensuring an extra dose of style and charisma in every scene.

If you’re a passionate Barbie collector, you’re in luck, because Bodega Aurrera has been invaded by a wave of official items from the movie. You will be able to find the basic Barbie and Ken dolls, which look exactly like the main actors. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring home a collector’s item that fans of all ages will love.

The iconic pink dress and white squares of this Barbie, is inspired by the outfit of Margot Robbie in live action. Photo: Mattel/Warner Bros.

In the case of the Mattel doll inspired by the protagonist of Margot Robbie, Bodega Aurrerá has it available for a price of 899 Mexican pesos. This is the iconic toy, with a forelock, and a pink and white checkered dress, the characteristic that the actress will wear in the Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie’s Barbie inspired by the movie, costs 899 pesos, and only includes the doll in a size of 33 centimeters in height, earrings and a daisy necklace, in addition to her pastel pink dress with white squares. An ideal item for collectors, and for Barbie lovers.

Barbie Disco with a golden suit also for sale at Bodega Aurrera

Inside this magical store, you will discover Barbie Land Disco, a dazzling doll that will transport you directly to the disco era. With a price of 1,699 pesos, this doll comes dressed in a dazzling jumsuit with strapples that you can see the actress wearing in the movie. And best of all, due to its price, shipping is completely free.

This Barbie’s outfit will also be worn by Margot Robbie in the movie. Photo: Mattel/Warner Bros.

Featuring gold sequins, gold-toned heart earrings, heels, and bangles, this sparkly ensemble will make you feel like you’re on the dance floor of the seventies. She’s the perfect doll for recreating your own scenes from the movie or just enjoying the thumping rhythms of that era.

The premiere of “Barbie” is scheduled for July 20, and the expectations are through the roof. The film will share the billboard with “Oppenheimer”, the new masterpiece from acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, starring the talented Cillian Murphy.

Barbie Land Disco doll is a stunning version inspired by the “Barbie” movie, complete with a strapless gown, silver sequins and gold accessories. Photo: Aurerra Winery.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of fashion, glamor and fun with Barbie and her friends in the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie. And while you anxiously await the premiere, don’t hesitate to visit Bodega Aurrera, or place your order online to discover all the incredible dolls and products related to this magical cinematic adventure.