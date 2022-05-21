Warner Bros. is developing a new film from the successful heist saga which, for the moment, has not yet received the green light. On this occasion, the film would be a prequel set years before the events that occurred in the installment of the saga starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

What is known about this project?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the increasingly sought-after actress margot robbie will star in this project Jay Roach will be in charge of directing it. Both have already worked together, in the movie “The Scandal” (Bombshell), which gave her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars.

Plot details are being kept under wraps at the moment, but it is known that the film is set in 1960s Europe. Carrie Solomon is writing the script and plans are for shooting to begin in spring 2023. .

The Ocean’s Eleven Saga

The Ocean’s Eleven franchise dates back to the 1960s with the film of the same name directed by Lewis Milestone and featured Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin among its actors. Later, in 2001, Steven Soderbergh directed the film with Clooney and Pitt. This installment was followed by two more sequels with the same cast and director: Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007).

In 2018, the saga was sought to be revived by giving it a feminine approach with Ocean’s 8. Gary Ross was placed behind the cameras and the protagonist is Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), the little sister of Danny Ocean (Clooney’s character).

Actress and producer

Margot Robbie would not only star in this new film, she will also produce it with his company LuckyChap Entertainment, the same company behind titles such as “I, Tonya”, “Birds of Prey” and “Barbie”, a film about the famous doll that is currently filming and that plans to hit theaters on July 21 of 2023.