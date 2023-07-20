life for margot robbie it has not been rosy. the protagonist of ‘Barbie’ He has had a very different life from the one he plays in the Greta Gerwing film. Today’s Hollywood actress began working from a very young age, because shortly after her birth her father, who was her farmer, decided to abandon her. Margot, her three brothers and her mother were left alone.

Seeing herself financially sunk, the actress felt the obligation to go out and look for a job at a very young age in order to help her family. From the age of 10 to 15, she Margot Robbie worked in a restaurant as a dishwasher and kitchen assistant. By the time she turned 16, she already had three jobs: waitress at a bar, maid, and cashier at Subway.

One of the few photos that Margot Robbie has from her adolescence. Photo: People

Margot Robbie had more than three ‘illegal’ jobs

Just as at the age of 14 she started as a waitress in a bar, which was theoretically acceptable in Australia, she couldn’t drink until she was 18 years old. Likewise, the Hollywood actress, who is now 33 years old, told in an interview with Vogue in 2013 that she also worked in a pharmacy, in a warehouse and doing catering.

However, during the conversation they asked her what is the best job she remembers before she was famous, to which she replied that at Subway: “I was very good at making sandwiches!” In addition, she added that she had a secret in the popular chain so that the sandwiches turn out delicious and it was to spread everything evenly so that when cutting it does not look bad.

Margot Robbie in her interview with Jimmy Kimmel. Photo: People

How did you become a Hollywood star?

Months after working at Subway, the light came at the end of the tunnel for Margot Robbie. She was able to get a job as a model for a major brand that at the age of 17 she made the leap into acting. Let’s remember that Margot’s arrival in Hollywood occurred in 2013, after having moved from Australia to the United States. The film that brought her to fame was ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, when she played the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio. At the time it seemed to be the first and last film that the Australian would record, however, she became the recognized actress that she is now.

Margot Robbie playing DiCaprio’s wife in the movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. Photo: HobbyConsoles

