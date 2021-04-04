New versions of films with director’s cuts seem to be a fad in Hollywood in recent years. After Zack Snyder presented his vision for the Justice League and Sylvester Stallone confirmed that there is an extended version of Rocky IV, Margot robbie indicated that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has 20 hours of extra footage.

“I would love to see the five-hour cut of all the movies that I have done. There’s a twenty hour cut from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood . There is so much that they couldn’t see, that we filmed and that was amazing, and that for a million reasons they obviously didn’t make the cut. As far as I know, there is not a David Ayer cut that is being worked on to be released, “said the actress in an interview with Variety.

Although it is believed that the twenty hours that Robbie talks about could be an exaggeration, since in January 2020 Tarantino stated in a conversation with Collider of a four-hour version of his latest film.

At the end of the 60s, Hollywood begins to change and the actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) tries to adapt to the new times. Along with Cliff Booth (Brad Pit), her stunt double, they both experience trouble modifying their habits, due to how deeply rooted they are. At the same time, a relationship is born between Rick and actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who was a victim of the Manson family in the 1969 massacre.