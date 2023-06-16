The actress who will give life to Barbie in it live action This 2023, Margot Robbie, confessed that she was not a fan of the doll of mattel During his childhood.

“I don’t think I did,” she said, adding, “I know my cousin had a lot of Barbies, and she would go over to her house to play with them.”

In accordance with ‘Vogue‘, when the 32-year-old artist was asked what motivated her to play Barbie, she simply replied that it was not something she had dreamed of.

“It’s not that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamed of being Barbie, or anything like that,” adding, “This is going to sound stupid, but I didn’t really even think about playing Barbie until we were years developing the project”.

And it is that before the adaptation became a Warner Bros. production, I was working on it sony with other stars, and when Margot Robbie arrived she considered that gal gadotbut he had to reject the proposal due to his contract with DC Comics.

Margot Robbie saw in Gal Gadot the perfect spark to become Barbieso she did her best to be the right one in the film that has been trending for months.

Since the previews of the movie began, expectations began to rise, so millions of people around the world are looking forward to the arrival of the Barbie movie in theaters.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp