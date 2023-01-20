Margot Robbie opens up about filming intimate scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Australian actress Margot Robbie spoke about filming intimate scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street. About it informs Daily Mail link to the Nova podcast.

According to her, usually the actors are not filmed completely naked, they are given special devices. “They had things they call merkins, sort of like a genital wig. On the set of The Wolf of Wall Street, there was a whole room with merkins, ”she said.

At the same time, Robbie said that in the picture with DiCaprio, she really starred naked. She admitted that before that she took “a couple of shots of tequila” to cope with her nerves. The actress stressed that after The Wolf of Wall Street she was no longer afraid of nude scenes.

Earlier, the actress spoke about one of the most significant roles in her career. “When I first watched the movie “Tonya vs. Everyone”, I thought: “Okay, I’m still a good actress,” said Robbie. After participating in the project in 2018, she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.