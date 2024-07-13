Mexico City.- Margot Robbie, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley, showed off her baby bump to the public for the first time at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The mother-to-be attended the men’s semi-final at Wimbledon, wearing an asymmetrical white dress with black polka dots, black heels and a white handbag. Her partner wore a beige shirt with khaki trousers.

In the photos, the Barbie star looks smiling as she enjoys the 12th round of the championship and touches her tummy. They were also captured looking very romantic in the stands.

Her pregnancy was revealed last Sunday, thanks to photos showing the actress wearing a crop top, which left her abdomen exposed, while she was walking with the director in Italy.

The couple met in 2013 on the set of the film Suite Française. Three years later, in 2016, Margot and Tom, both 34, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Australia. In the weeks following their union, the producer also showed off her diamond wedding ring on the red carpet.