Australian actress Margot Robbie announces that His Pirates of the Caribbean movie was suddenly canceled and in various news portals such information is shared.

In an interview for Vanity Fair, Margot Robbie, who will soon be seen in the movies with her performance in the Barbie doll movie, confirms that Pirates of the Caribbean will not be filmed until further notice.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while to have more of a female-led story, not totally female-led, which we thought would have been really cool,” says Robbie.

Margot Robbie. Instagram photo

Margot adds in her statements to the same medium that she considered that Pirates of the Caribbean was an interesting project and she believed that it could be successful and well accepted by the public.

Supposedly an order came from the Disney executives and in it they indicated that the filming would not take place: “We thought it would have been cool, but I guess they (Disney) don’t want to do it.”

Margot did not want to go into more detail about the aforementioned tape, but in several news portals it is mentioned that the main reason for which they would have canceled the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean It was for money issues.

During 2020 it was announced that the movie Pirates of the Caribbean would star Margot Robbie and Karen Gillan, whose story Christina Hodson would write, in addition a spin-off of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) was mentioned. but in female version.