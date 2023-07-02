The much-discussed ‘perfect’ feet from the trailer of the new Barbie film are really from actress Margot Robbie (32). The Australian reveals this in various interviews this week. How could she keep her feet so doll-like straight?

The film Barbie with Robbie as the well-known puppet and Ryan Gosling as Ken will not appear for another three weeks, but has dominated social media for weeks. And especially the first seconds of the trailer, which was viewed about 35 million times in the past month. It zooms in on Barbie’s feet, who steps out of her pink slippers. Where a normal person would then stand flat on the floor, Barbie’s feet remain straight and ready for the next footwear.

Chrissy Teigen, used to being a top model, couldn't believe her eyes. "I need to know everything about this shot," she responded in a tweet that received 227,000 likes. How many takes did it take, was she holding on to something, was she hanging from something, is the floor sticky, is it her feet, who did the pedicure? I actually want a documentary about this scene.' It renowned The Wall Street Journal even interviewed a podiatrist about the images, who emphasized that the way of standing is physically almost impossible.



How was the scene shot?

First of all: they are really Robbie’s feet. “I don’t like it when I watch a movie and I know it’s not my own hands, I hate that so much. I always say to the director: please let me record it all myself, otherwise I don’t like it,” says the actress at Fandango. The much-discussed scene took “about eight takes,” according to Robbie.

There was double-sided tape on the floor so the shoes stayed in place when she stepped out. Robbie was not being held up with some sort of hoist and harness, as was suspected. "I was holding on to some sort of bar. I came over and held on to a bar above the camera."

Barbie is not sexy

The scene is not intended as a treat for fetishists, by the way. Barbie shouldn’t be sexy at all. “I was like, okay, she’s a doll. She is a plastic doll. She has no organs, she has no reproductive organs. If she doesn’t, does she feel sexual desires? No, I don’t think so,” Robbie said earlier Vogue. In other words: people can think something sexual about Barbie, but: ‘She should never be sexy. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but only because it’s fun, and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her ass.”

The Barbie from the film must also match the 'brand' of Mattel's Barbie, which makes the dolls. The boss of the company flew to the set of the film on high legs to discuss with Robbie and director Greta Gerwig about a scene he did not think fit the brand, writes Time. It is unclear which scene this is. It wasn't until they played the scene for Richard Dickson that he changed his mind.

The film also includes a soundtrack full of A stars, including Dua Lipa, and a controversial poster.

Recreating the foot scene isn’t that easy, Chrissy Teigen noticed:



Watch the Barbie trailer:





