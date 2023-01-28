With the recent premiere of “Babylon”, Margot Robbie revealed a couple of the best kept secrets in the industry: do the actors really get high in the scenes?

“Babylon”, a film that marks the return of Tobey Maguire to the cinema, had a failed premiere on the big screen and proof of this has been its cold performance at the box office, despite its star cast, which includes Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and more. Even so, viewers have been fascinated by the scenes in the film that expose the excesses of Hollywood in the 1920s. Part of the debauchery is centered around drug use.

“Babylon”, a film with Tobey Maguire, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt failed to raise a good sum in its first weekend of release. Photo: Composition/Paramount Pictures

What do actors in the movies inhale?

In countless tapes, we have seen that the characters use different types of drugs, although cocaine is usually the most represented on the big screen. But do artists really use these substances when they inhale white powder in front of cameras? Robbie took it upon himself to reveal the mystery in a recent interview for BuzzFeed.

“When you see cocaine in movies, it’s usually powdered B vitamins, or if you’re not going to actually inhale it, it can be icing sugar or baby laxative sometimes,” he explained. Then he added that it is not a very pleasant experience.

Do they smoke real cigarettes in movies?

Cigars are used more frequently in feature films. Of course, considering the harmfulness of its consumption, viewers wonder if the stars of a production are forced to smoke conventional cigarettes. Believe it or not, there is also a trick behind it.

“On set, we have cigarettes without nicotine. They are herbal cigarettes, but they are horrible and they taste terrible,” Robbie explained in conversation with the aforementioned medium.

What is “Babylon” about?

Set in 1920s Los Angeles, Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” is a story of over-the-top ambition and outrageous excess, charting the rise and fall of multiple characters during a time of rampant decadence and depravity in Hollywood. primitive.