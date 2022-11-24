Margot Robbie said that the role in the film “Tonya vs. Everyone” has become one of the most significant

Australian actress Margot Robbie spoke about one of the most significant roles in her career. She made the announcement during the BAFTA Life in Pictures event in London. transmits ScreenRant.

The actress admitted that she felt like a professional actress when she watched the film “Tonya Against Everyone”, where she played the main role of the American figure skating star Tony Harding.

“When I first saw the movie Tonya vs. The World, I thought, ‘Okay, I’m still a good actor,’” Robbie said, adding that the picture gave her confidence in her abilities. After participating in the project in 2018, the artist was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.

Earlier, Margot Robbie said that she learned about harassment while working on the film Scandal. The star explained that she agreed to the role in the film to explore the issue of sexual harassment at work.