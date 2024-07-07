Mexico City.- The surprises and joys for Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie continue to come into her life, as several media outlets are now reporting that the actress is pregnant with her first baby.

According to People magazine, Robbie is expecting her first child with film producer and actor Tom Ackerley, although neither of them has confirmed the news yet.

The reports come from multiple sources close to the couple, who reportedly confirmed to People that the two are soon to be parents.

The duo met in 2014 during the filming of Suite Française. Two years later, it was revealed that the couple had married in a private ceremony in Australia. A few weeks later, the actress confirmed the rumour.

They are both partners in the production house LuckyChap Entertainment and constantly make public appearances at the premieres of their films, such as the international hit Barbie.

“I’m a big advocate of doing business with your partner. Being married is actually the most fun thing ever, life just got a lot more fun in some ways. I have a responsibility to be someone’s wife, I want to do better,” Robbie told Porter magazine in 2018.

Other films that both have worked on behind the cameras through their production company include I, Tonya, for which Robbie was nominated for an Oscar, and Birds of Prey.

Moments before People’s report, the Daily Mail published several photos of the couple on holiday this weekend in Lake Como, Italy, where Margot is sporting a slightly prominent baby bump. According to the publication’s sources, the actress is three months pregnant.

If confirmed, this would be the first baby for Robbie and Ackerley, both 34 years old.