Barbie fever won’t go down. Another 1,813,694 euros in 24 hours in Italy, for a total of 5,789,772 euros and 752,441 spectators in 72 hours







“Margot Robbie feet” has shot to the top of Google searches thanks to the film Barbie which made a bang on its first day of programming. The film directed by Greta Gerwig has in fact collected over 2 million euros on its first day of programming, marking the best debut of 2023 behind only the premiere of Spider-Man No Way Home. Fabiano Minacci writes it for www.biccy.it, taken from the Dagospia site.

The obsession with feet Margot Robbie it was not born thanks to the Barbie movie (and the famous scene in which it recreates the perfect arched shape of the doll’s foot) but in unsuspecting times, as confessed by the actress during a recent interview.

“The very first time I looked myself up Google? You know when you type something and Google anticipates the words you might enter? Well, I had just started working and had never googled until then. So I typed ‘Margot Ribbie’ into the search engine and before I finished entering the last few letters it had already come out as recommended ‘Margot Robbie feet’.

I’m really flattered that people show such enthusiasm for mine feet. I think it’s cool, it doesn’t make me uncomfortable at all. I think it’s a very beautiful thing.”

The director also talks about Robbie’s feet Gerwig: “Some studio execs insisted on doing his feet with digital effects. I was like ‘Oh God, no! This is terrifying! It’s a nightmare’ Also, Margot has beautiful feet. She has these beautiful ballerina feet. She just had to hold on to the bar to pull it off.”



