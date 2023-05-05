













Margot Robbie could continue as Harley Quinn in the new DC universe | EarthGamer

A Hollywood insider, who has been right on multiple occasions, said that Margot Robbie will continue in the new DC universe. In addition to sharing this information, he assured that the actress is in talks to join Marvel in the role of Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman.

While Robbie hasn’t finalized the deal to join the fantastic fourI would not change a thing with Harley Quinn if she wins this role. At the moment the insider did not share where we could see the clown again. Maybe I’ll get a chance in the next Batman movie called The Brave and The Bold.

We recommend you: Infinity War and Endgame directors are open to directing a movie in the new DC universe

Ever since Margot Robbie was introduced to the DC universe as Harley Quinn, she has received rave reviews. Both fans and the press were fascinated with the energy that pervades the character. With so much affection for him by viewers, it’s easy to see why. Would you like it to be true?

What other DC characters will keep their actor?

So far it has only been confirmed that actress Viola Davis will continue as Amanda Waller with her own series. As for the rest of the old DC characters, there are some who are adrift. Among them are Zachary Levi’s Shazam, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and Ezra Miller’s Flash.

Source: Warner Bros.

Regarding these last actors, James Gunn said that they would explore their possibilities to continue in the future of their universe. Perhaps with the next release of the Flash movie we will have a better idea of ​​what will happen. After all, it will mark the beginning of a new course for these films. Who else would you like to see back?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.