The movie ‘Barbie’ has been the big hit in Hollywood this year. Actress Margot Robbie was the one who gave life to the iconic doll in this film that captivated audiences around the world, managing to raise $1.4 billion at the box office to date and highlighting the brilliant work of director Greta Gerwig.

Often, box office success used to guarantee a sequel or prequel to a film. However, according to Margot Robbie’s latest statements to the AP agency, ‘Barbie’ will break that trend.

Will the ‘Barbie’ movie have a sequel?

The renowned Australian actress Margot Robbie, 33, also known for playing ‘Harley Quinn’ in ‘Suicide Squad’ 1 and 2, revealed whether the successful film ‘Barbie’ would have a sequel, a question that millions of fans have been asking. posing on social networks. Conclusively, she stated that there would be no chance.

“I think we’ve put everything into this one. We didn’t make it to be a trilogy or anything like that. “Greta (director) put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next,” confessed Margot Robbie. “Original films can still be very successful”a phrase with which the actress emphasized that film productions do not necessarily need to have a saga, sequel or trilogy, breaking with the trend to which we have become accustomed in recent years

'Barbie' was the movie that set the time in 2023. Photo: Warner

What was the experts’ criticism of the movie ‘Barbie’?

‘Barbie’ was a money-making machine for Warner. The film, released in August 2023, became the famous studio’s highest-grossing film, taking first place from ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’. In addition, it has led the collection this year, leaving behind films like ‘Super Mario Bros’ and ‘Oppenheimer’.

But what did critics say at the time about this film based on the Barbie doll? At Meristation they highlighted that history is “fresh, hilarious and provocative. Able to take you from laughing to that frantic blinking with which we have all at some point prevented the little tears from escaping. We have bad news for all those who have a phobia of the color pink: ‘Barbie’ is wonderful.”they revealed.

When is Barbie coming to HBO MAX?

According to the latest statement issued by ‘HBO Max’ on November 14, the film ‘Barbie’ would premiere on its streaming schedule at the end of November or the first days of December 2023.

How much did the Barbie movie make?

