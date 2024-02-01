Margot Robbie, the acclaimed actress and star of the film 'Barbie', has finally spoken about her surprising exclusion from the Oscar nominations for best actress in 2024. During a discussion at SAG-AFTRA, the Australian expressed that, although she did not receive a nomination Personally, he does not feel “sad” about the result. Underscoring her gratitude and fortune in her career, the 33-year-old actress expressed a positive attitude and appreciation for the blessings she has received in her life.

Despite the lack of individual nomination, 'Barbie' has achieved notable success at the Oscars: it earned eight nominations in various categories. These include best picture, adapted screenplay, supporting actor for Ryan Gosling, supporting actress for America Ferrera, costume design, production design and two nominations for original song. Robbie was “beyond ecstatic” at her recognition of her castmates and the film's crew.

What did Margot Robbie say after not being nominated for the 2024 Oscars for her role in 'Barbie'?

Margot Robbie reflected on the absence of her name on the list of nominees for best actress at the 2024 Oscars. “There is no way to feel sad when you know you are so lucky“declared the actress. Her words reflect a perspective of gratitude and recognition for her career and success in the film industry.

How did you react to knowing that Greta Gerwig was also not nominated for best director at the 2024 Oscars?

The omission of Greta Gerwig in the best direction category for 'Barbie' was also a topic of conversation. Robbie expressed his disappointment at the lack of recognition for Gerwig, as he highlighted the director's exceptional and unique work on this project. “Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as director.”, commented Harley Queen in 'Suicide Squad'. In that sense, she praised Gerwig's vision and skill in creating 'Barbie.'

Greta Gerwig, director of the film 'Barbie', the highest grossing film of 2023. Photo: Variety.

How many Oscar nominations does 'Barbie' have?

The film 'Barbie', directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, has achieved a total of eight nominations at the 2024 Oscars. These nominations range from best film and adapted screenplay to technical categories such as costume design and production design .

In addition, it has nominations for actor and supporting actress, and two in the original song category, which shows the broad reach and success of the film in the industry.

