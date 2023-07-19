The Australian Margot Robbie not only embodies the stereotypical doll with blonde hair and blue eyes in ‘Barbie’, but is also the producer of the movie; the woman who, with a keen commercial eye, saw that “something incredible” could be made from the controversial history of that toy.

The 33-year-old actress got his company LuckyChap obtained from the toy company Mattel the rights and signed his admired Greta Gerwig to conceive the script and direct the film, which opens in Latin America tomorrow, July 20.

“I didn’t know what the plot was going to be, because it would depend on who wrote and directed it. But I did know what we wanted to achieve and I felt that it was a great opportunity, being such a recognized name and such an iconic and polarizing figure on a global level, ”he declared in an interview with EFE.

“Part of the reason I wanted Greta was because I knew she would confront all the issues (surrounding the doll) while also providing an entertaining experience (for the audience) and something with a lot of heart,” Robbie said.

The interpreter revealed that she told the director that she “would not be offended” if she did not choose her to be the “stereotypical Barbie”, the reference specimen that is blamed for being an unattainable model of a woman. Gerwig, however, opted for her.

Barbie: The movie opens this July 20, but will have age restrictions. Photo: diffusion

Robbie also explains that, although as a child she was “agnostic” about the doll created in 1959 by Ruth Handler, making this film has helped her “appreciate what she has managed to do with it.” mattelby transforming her into a type of professional woman of different sizes and ethnic minorities.

“We wanted Mattel to support the film, but we didn’t need their approval. We didn’t have to stick to some requirements,” said the actress, who notes that precisely one of the people who is most mocked in the film “is the CEO” of the American company.

“They were amazing in letting us do that. I can’t imagine any other large corporation that would have agreed to be represented like this, ”she said, adding that, in any case, the mockery“ is affectionate ”.

Gerwig, known for films such as ‘Lady bird’ (2017) and ‘Little Women’ (2019), confesses, for her part, that when she received Robbie’s request, she did not know where the project would go, which she approached with her “partner in life and in art”, Noah Baumbach.

“We wrote it during the confinement of the pandemic and I think it was born from that isolation and sadness,” he explained to EFE, at the same film presentation gala in London.

“I didn’t set out to tell a ‘Barbie’ story like this right away. Rather, as we started working on it, it was, in a way, like listing almost everything that would make the film impossible and looking there for the story,” he recounted.

Gerwig, who remembers that as a child she only had inherited Barbies, because her mother was not amused, assures that “the most gratifying” thing about this “amazing” film is “seeing people laugh and cry, watching it together in a dark room ”.

‘Barbie’ bets on racial diversity with actors like Issa Rae (the Barbie president) and Simu Liu (one of the Kens), while the American-Honduran America Ferrera plays Gloria, a mature Barbie “fan” in “the real world”.

“When she was little, I never saw myself reflected in the world of Barbie, it was out of our reach (…). I was a daughter of immigrants, dark-haired, poor,” the actress told EFE.

