In July 2023, the highly anticipated film hit theaters. Barbiein which Margot Robbie (Dalby, Australia, 34 years old) not only acted as the main character, but also as producer, together with her husband, Tom Ackerley (Surrey, United Kingdom, 34 years old). The film was a resounding success, grossing 1,445 million dollars worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. A year after its release, after much promotion, dozens of red carpets and award galas, the couple is enjoying a quiet holiday in Italy, where they have been photographed taking a boat ride on Lake Como. In the photos, she shows off an incipient pregnant belly.

People Robbie and Ackerley confirmed on Sunday, July 7, that they are expecting their first child, according to “multiple sources” who have not included the protagonists of the news or their representatives, who are always discreet about their private lives. They were equally discreet about the beginning of their romance and their wedding. They kept it private and did not announce their engagement publicly, until 2016, when they got married in Byron Bay (Australia) in front of just over 20 people and away from any media spotlight.

The actress of The wolf of Wall Street either Babylon and the producer met in 2013 on the set of the drama French Suite, where she played the role of Celine and he worked as an assistant director. They were initially just friends and together they founded the production company LuckyChap, with a four-person production team that also includes Robbie’s childhood friend Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara. The company has produced several films and television series, including I, Tonya, Birds of prey and Barbieall of them starring Robbie.

“I was single and the idea of ​​being in a relationship made me want to vomit. Tom and I were friends for a long time and I was always in love with him. I thought: ‘He’ll never love me.’ But one day I said: ‘Don’t be stupid, tell him you like him,” the actress explained in an interview in 2016 for Vogue. In June of this year, they gave a joint interview – something very unusual for them – for the launch of their new gin brand and Ackerley revealed that they spend “24 hours a day” together. “It’s perfect,” Ackerley told the British media when asked how they separate business and pleasure. “We don’t have an on and off switch. Everything has become one thing.” That was just a month ago, and at that time there was no suspicion of the actress being pregnant.

The baby-to-be comes at a time of great prosperity for the couple. As the film’s producer and star, Robbie collected approximately 12.5% ​​of all final earnings from the film. Barbiethat Forbes estimated at more than 60 million dollars – about 55 million euros – making her the second highest-paid actress (and the youngest) in 2023 (only below Adam Sandler). The specialized portal Celebrity Net Worth estimates his fortune at four million dollars (3.7 million euros). As for upcoming projects, she is part of the cast of A Big Bold Beautiful Journeya film that will be released in 2025 and in which he will share the lead role with Colin Farrell. He is credited with six new projects in production, according to the film specialist website IMDb.