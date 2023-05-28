Dhe theologian Margot Käßmann ends her column in the “Bild am Sonntag”. Since Pentecost 2014, she has regularly commented on everyday topics from a Christian point of view, including the coexistence of generations, the situation of women and children, and the health care system. 454 contributions came together in this way.

The former state bishop of Hanover and former chairwoman of the council of the Evangelical Church in Germany is now taking her 65th birthday on June 3 as an opportunity to end the column.

“It was a pleasure for me to write the column and to give you a Bible verse to take with you every week,” the theologian writes to her readers. In her last column on Pentecost Sunday, Käßmann also justified her cut with the “permanent criticism” that she is increasingly burdened with.

“Anyone who expresses an opinion today is immediately pilloried by those with a different opinion, given the worst insults and defamed,” she writes. “The culture of discussion has been absolutely brutalized by the so-called social media. People lack any decency, they spit their rejection into the keys without being addressed in a personally insulting way.” She likes to discuss. “But not in a defamatory way. I don’t have to do that to myself anymore.”

In addition, she now wants to make room for younger people, Käßmann told the Evangelical Press Service. She will also give up other tasks now. She has canceled invitations to political talk shows, and she will also end her two podcasts at NDR and the Droemer Knaur publishing group, as well as resign from her honorary post as ambassador for the children’s charity terre des hommes and resign from various boards of trustees.