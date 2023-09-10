Knut (55) was brutally killed in his own home. The violence was so intense that mother Margit (80) barely recognized him in the morgue. In the run-up to the criminal case, she looks back on her son’s colorful life. “While cleaning out I found make-up. Later I heard that he put on makeup when he went into town. I now use his eye shadow myself.”
Eric Oosterom
Latest update:
15:22
