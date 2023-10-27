She was competing in a horse race in Sardinia when she suddenly fell. Margherita Mayer thus lost her life due to the serious injuries she sustained

He did not make it Margherita Mayer. The woman falls from his horse during a riding competition in Sardinia, the Sardinia Jumping Tour 2023 in Tanca Regia, e loses his life due to injuries sustained during the fall. Unfortunately the doctors could do nothing to save his life. The entire equestrian world and the organizers of the event join the grieving family.

The riding competition was taking place Sardinia Jumping Tour 2023, in the city of Tanca Regia, in the province of Sassari. Event that was interrupted due to the death of a competitor, involved in a terrible accident that left her tired.

According to what has been reconstructed, also thanks to the videos acquired and the testimonies of those present, everything would have happened during the warm up. The 60-year-old woman was training for the race. Suddenly the horse reared up and the expert athlete lost her balance, falling disastrously to the ground.

The incident took place in front of the public already present on site. There were also some of the woman’s family members who had come to support her in the race. As soon as the rider fell from her horse, i rescuers ran to her. Unfortunately, however, they could do nothing to save her life.

When the horse got angry, the woman tried to handle it, but eventually fell to the ground, violently. Her body made an unnatural movement. It appears that her spinal column broke at the level of her neck, as reported by local media.

The rescuers could do nothing to save Margherita Mayer’s life

The doctors who arrived with service ambulances and also with an air ambulance helicopter tried everything. The woman, however, never regained consciousness. She would have lost her life practically instantly.

The organizing committee of the Sardegna Jumping Tour 2023 Agris, Fise and the president of the jury, gave official communication: