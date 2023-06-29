A terrible episode, the one that led to the death of Margherita Ceschin, which according to the prosecutor could and can happen to anyone

The prosecutor in charge of leading the investigation into the tragic crime of the lady Margherita Ceschin, underlined the seriousness of what happened. An episode characterized by unheard-of violence that could happen to anyone. While the investigators continue to investigate, the body of the 72-year-old has meanwhile been returned to the family. The funeral tomorrow.

Moments of pure terror those that Signora Margherita must have experienced in the late last Friday evening. She had spent a few hours in the company of her friends, before returning home and getting ready to go to sleep.

She lived alone in an apartment in a building located in via XVIII aprile a Coneglianowhere she had moved for some time to be close to her daughter.

Just before sleep, one or more thieves they allegedly entered the house through a French window that was still open, finding the woman still awake.

The attacker, or attackers, would have first hit on the head the woman with a blunt instrument to stun her. Then, to finish it off and shut it up she has it suffocated with a pillowgetting on top of her and also breaking her chest.

To throw the alarm they had been the same friends of the woman, who was to meet her again for pizza the following evening, Saturday.

Not seeing her coming, they got worried and alerted one of hers neighbor. The latter, not receiving an answer on the intercom, climbed up a ladder and entered the house by Margherita Ceschin from the same French window that the thief had used the night before to get in and out of the apartment.

Upon his entry, the man made the bitter discovery.

The words of the prosecutor on the death of Margherita Ceschin

Initially it was thought that the 72-year-old had been shut down by a sicknessbut upon the arrival of the police and the health workers, the scenario was immediately clear.

The house was completely a ransacked and on the woman’s body, as mentioned, there were the evident signs of unprecedented violence.

The investigators, however, do not think that a professional thief was responsible for this heinous act. To disappear from the house, in fact, are the wallet of the woman and a few valuables. Instead, the necklaces and gold rings that Margherita herself was wearing remained in their place.

Marco Martani, the public prosecutor of Treviso who manages the investigations, defined the episode as very serious. The woman, she explained, that she was hit and finished with terrible violence.

According to the prosecutor it was an attempted theft gone bad, which unfortunately It could and can happen to anyone.