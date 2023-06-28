The attacker first stunned Margherita Ceschin with a blow to the head and then suffocated her with a pillow: the house was ransacked

Is called Margherita Ceschin the 72-year-old woman who was found lifeless in her home in Conegliano, Treviso last Saturday evening, June 24th. Initially it was thought to be an illness, but the autopsy confirmed that it was homicide. The alarm was raised by two of her friends, who were waiting for her in the pizzeria.

A puzzling story for which it was opened an investigation. Mrs. Margherita lived in a building in via XXVIII aprile in Conegliano and it was right there that someone took her life.

Saturday she had to meet up with her friends in the pizzeria to spend a relaxing evening. Not seeing her arrive and worried that she didn’t even answer her phone, the women contacted her Neighborwho immediately tried to ring them.

Not even receiving an answer, the man decided to take a ladder and to climb up to the woman’s apartment, managing to enter through a French window that was open.

Upon his entrance, the bitter discovery. Margherita Ceschin lay lifeless on the sofa in the living room.

Margherita Ceschin was killed

Initially it was thought of a fatal illnessbut after a first analysis it was immediately clear that it was a crime.

The house, usually always kept in order by the woman, was instead completely a ransacked. Drawers pulled out, blankets and bed mattress turned over.

To confirm everything, then, came the results of the autopsy. In fact, the sign of a was found on Margherita’s skull blow with a blunt object.

After hitting her on the head and knocking her out, her attacker suffocated her with a cushion and smashed her chest. An unprecedented violence, the one vented towards a defenseless woman.

It is a real yellow. The most accredited hypothesis is that of a theft, but it is strange that no valuables have been stolen, not even the gold necklace that Margherita wore around her neck. He has disappeared only his wallet.

The telephonecompletely destroyed, was instead found in the kitchen sink, under running water.

The investigators employed in the investigation are listening to the neighbors and they are viewing the recorded images by video surveillance cameras in the area.