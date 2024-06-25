Yet another workplace death. This time the one who lost his life was a Bangladeshi worker, Islam Miah, an employee of the Sait spa company, who died in the Mestre hospital where he had been taken after falling in the Fincantieri factory in Marghera (Venice). The episode apparently occurred last night around 8pm. It is not clear whether the man was initially ill.

«In the next few days – Filctem specifies – there will be clarity on what happened. Reserving for ourselves more important initiatives, in the meantime we declare a 2-hour strike at the start of the shift as a sign of solidarity and closeness to the family and in memory of the deceased worker, with a protest in front of the concierge.”



