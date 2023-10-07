The outcome of the conflict that opened tonight between Palestinians and Israelis, with a surprise attack by Hamas terrorists, has once again projected the Middle East into a context of war. Andrea Margelletti, an expert geopolitical analyst, explains how it was possible that the Palestinian forces were able to take the Israeli services by surprise.

Professor, Israel, which has one of the strongest armies in the world and one of the most prepared and trained services, was literally taken by surprise, how was this possible?

«Let’s start from an assumption: when problems are not solved they don’t go away on their own. It was inevitable that tensions would resurface and the conflict would explode again. As for what happened tonight, the question is simple: by combining surprise with careful planning, the result was another Pearl Harbor or, to cite another example, another 9/11. In summary: tensions had been missing for some time, there will have been a natural relaxation of controls and on the other hand detailed planning that was prepared well in advance. They didn’t invent anything, it’s been happening since the dawn of time.”

Now who will make the next move? What do you predict will happen?

«This is very interesting to understand, in the coming days and weeks we will see how the parties will move. But here the problem is above all political: Israel has one of the most powerful armies in the world, if it wanted it could wipe out the Palestinians in an instant but let’s not forget that the Israeli army cannot ignore certain restrictions, typical of democratic countries. The men of Hamas, however, are terrorists and the typical rules of democracy do not apply to them.”

How was Hamas’ planning studied in today’s attack?

«Studying carefully, for years, the rhythms of the Israeli sentries, the various roles, the scenario carefully and obviously looking for the weak points to use».

Why now?

«The motivations that led terrorists to attack are different, but the most important, in my opinion, is linked to the Abraham Accords, a joint declaration between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, reached on 13 August 2020 and which lead to normalize relations and diplomatic relations between Israel and a group of Arab countries. A possible harsh anti-Shiite attack would play into the hands, for example, of Iran, a country close to Hamas and which, not surprisingly, would have supplied the terrorists with the rockets used in this attack. And if Israel were to act massively against the Sunni population, at this point, it would lead some Arab countries to call into question the signed agreements.”