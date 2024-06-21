An unexpected connection between The Simpsons and Ancient Egypt has emerged with the recent discovery of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian sarcophagus, which bears a striking resemblance to one of the show’s most famous characters, Marge. During the New Kingdom period, sarcophagi lids were known for their intricate and detailed designs. However, one in particular has attracted attention on social media for a truly curious detail: a figure that resembles in every way the mother of the most famous cartoon family. Dr. Mustafa Waziri, secretary general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said archaeologists believe the tombs, found in an ancient cemetery in Minya, belonged to high-ranking officials and priests from a 3,500-year-old cemetery dating back to the New Kingdom. According to a statement from Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, amulets, ornaments, as well as stone and wooden sarcophagi with mummies were found.

The discovery of the sarcophagus with the alleged Marge Simpson “clone” was announced nine months ago, but has recently gone viral thanks to social media. The sarcophagus lid displays the image of a yellow-skinned woman wearing a green dress and an extremely tall blue crown. This immediately reminded Simpsons fans of Marge Simpson’s signature blue hair and green strapless dress. A photo of the sarcophagus was recently posted on Reddit, sparking a series of amusing comments: “Egypt predicted the Simpsons,” someone joked. “Marge?” another user asked ironically, while a third commented: “Tell me that’s not Marge Simpson.”

New Kingdom sarcophagi were usually decorated with carvings and paintings depicting the dead, deities, and scenes from the Book of the Dead. “Discoveries like these are crucial for historians and archaeologists to reconstruct the timeline of the 20th Dynasty, understand the socio-economic conditions and cultural and religious practices of the period,” Waziri said. According to the Egyptian Gazette, the sarcophagus belonged to Tadi Prima, daughter of the High Priest of Djehouti in Ashmunein. The mummified person appeared to have a mask and beaded dress placed over her body.