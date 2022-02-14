Argentina.- Eighty-year-old Margarita Toledo was murdered by two women in front of her grandson, the aggressors were detained by the authorities of ArgentinaOne of them was his son’s ex-girlfriend.

According to the Argentine authorities, the aggressor named Mariel Sauvage was the ex-girlfriend of one of the victim’s children, the other alleged victim was identified as Estefanía, who on Wednesday, February 9, allegedly took the life of the old woman .

Margarita received 18 stab wounds, three of these were fatal, as revealed by the autopsy performed on the woman.

The reconstruction of the events, which was made with several testimonies from the local residents, for which it was possible to determine that the two detainees had entered the house through the balcony while the victim’s grandson was playing in the playground.

Margarita’s grandson saw the two women enter so he ran inside to see what was happening, that’s when he found his grandmother lying on the dining room floor with several injuries.

The grandson ran to a neighbor who is a doctor looking for help, who went to help the old woman.

Neighbors said that Margarita’s son had had a relationship with one of the suspected women, and that a conflict between the couple had caused the detainee to go looking for him but could not find him, so she attacked the old woman.

The hypothesis of the crime points to a revenge against the son, who was denounced two years ago for abusing two children of Mariel Sauvage.

