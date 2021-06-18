The referent of the GEN Party Margarita Stolbizer expressed that it has generated “a great illusion” the possibility that the neuroscientist Facundo Manes is a candidate for national deputy for the UCR in the next legislative elections.

“For me today there is a little light and an illusion which is the possibility of Facundo Manes entering politics hand in hand with radicalism. That has generated great illusion for me. I have been related to Facundo for a long time, “confided the former national deputy.

Speaking to the Eleven ten (City Radio), Stolbizer described Manes as “those people who they oxygenate politics“and that in his view” are needed at a time of loss of credibility of the policy. “

Stolbizer, who belonged to the ranks of radicalism until 2007, when he founded the GEN Party, stressed that “Facundo comes from a place of high social recognition, is a person who does not come to look for anything but to put himself at service, abandoning the comforts of being a very prestigious person. “” Facundo is a person who can generate this illusion of recovering an outward hope of those of us in politics and today I think that is important ”, he stressed.

“You have to try to rebuild an illusion, a country project and I think that Facundo symbolizes that a lot from a discourse that is not anti-politics, on the contrary. I am quite encouraged with this possibility,” said Stolbizer, who added that “this is a great contribution of radicalism”Because“ country projects are built with serious and coherent leadership ”.

Facundo Manes in the National Committee of the UCR. Photo: Juano Tesone

Manes received this week a proposal to be a candidate for deputy for the province of Buenos Aires. The offer was made in a meeting that the neuroscientist had in the National Committee of the UCR with the head of the party, Alfredo Cornejo; who was accompanied by the governors of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, and of Mendoza, Rodolfo Suárez; the head of the Buenos Aires UCR, Maximiliano Abad; the deputy Mario Negri, the senators Martín Lousteau and Luis Naidenoff, and leaders such as Ernesto Sanz and Angel Rozas.

Asked about the possibility that the GEN joins Together for Change from the possible landing of Manes, the leader demanded to make “a great call to conform an opposition coalition“, although he clarified that” you have to be very careful in what terms. “

“I am concerned about coalitions that are formed with a merely electoral objective. Let’s change, it was a successful formula, in government they were a disaster,” said the former legislator.

Stolbizer urged “get out of resultist politics and think about a country project. “” I see myself arguing in those terms, but I want to discuss content and not just see if we gather people to win an election. I have a critical look at how Together for Change and, in particular, the PRO, is too deep within itself, “he said.

In this context, he praised the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, of whom he said that “he is one of the people called to be a great convener of a large space “.

