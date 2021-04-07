After Cristina Kirchner was given control of the administration of Hotesur SA, Los Sauces SA and the condominium that manages the assets of the succession of former president Néstor Kirchner, the former national deputy and now president of the GEN party, Margarita Stolbizer, harshly criticized the resolution of the members of the Federal Oral Court 5 Adrián Grunberg and Daniel Obligado

“Control of these assets, which are linked to corruption, should never have been restored to them. You have to seriously think about something that does not work and that does not apply, which is the extinction of ownership, which is when the State recovers, extinguishes, a private domain so that those assets pass to the power of the State, because they have to do with the corruption, “he said in dialogue with TN.

Likewise, he remarked that in these causes “there are no so-called lawfare (NdeR: judicial persecution) “, because” the crimes related to the corruption of the Kirchner government are perfectly accredited in these cases. “

“The serious thing in this particular case, where the crimes are proven, is that the accused, that is, the Kirchner family, already they tried to evade justice many times“, said the former candidate for president.

And he continued: “They sought to collect the rent accounts, when it was forbidden to do so and they tried to circumvent the interventions many times, so this is highly dangerous.”

On the other hand, he also pointed strongly against the government headed by Alberto Fernández and maintained that “all his effort and dedication” has the objective of achieving “the impunity of Kircherism “.

Margarita Stolbizer votes at Williams Morris College in October 2017. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

In that sense, he affirmed that the new Minister of Justice Martín Soria, who replaced Marcela Losardo in his position, is “the executor of the strategy of impunity of Kirchnerism“In addition, he called him a” patotero “, after he” threatened members of the judiciary. “

“Kirchnerism had in its previous government an enrichment strategy, and in this government, the strategy is one of impunity for the crimes that were committed, “remarked the former candidate for president of Argentina.

Meanwhile, he listed a series of “elements that are part of that strategy”: “The reform of the Public Ministry law; what is to be done with the prosecutors; the intention to remove the attorney; the appointment of positions, filling vacancies with friendly people; the disqualification of many people from the judiciary to wear them down, in addition to intimidating them into retirement. “

“The Government is concerned about calling the opposition to discuss the PASO, when it should be called to discuss what is done in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, how the economic and social effects are reversed and how the problem of poverty is understood” , ended.

