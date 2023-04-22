Margarita Rosa de Francisco (Cali, 57 years old) has suffered from beauty. At the age of 19, she was queen and soon began a brilliant career on Colombian television. She is perhaps the most recognized actress in the country thanks to the leading characters that she played in numerous soap operas since the 1980s, which are still alive in the memory of viewers and point to her immortality. However, behind her colossal professional success was an unhappy and insecure woman: the veil of her beauty clouded her being. “I didn’t think getting older would bring me this much relief,” she says. Her beauty was a door, but also a chain from which she has managed to free herself. A few months ago she decided to close her social networks, although she has an anonymous account on Twitter and keeps her profile on TikTok, a friendlier network.

Margarita receives EL PAÍS at her parents’ apartment in the north of Bogotá, the city from where she presents her second book, Daisy goes alone (Penguin Random House). With a slender figure and captivating voice, he has lived in Miami for several years. The afternoon is rainy and thunder breaks out preceded by flashes of lightning. A barcina cat prowls in the room with white furniture. In the way she speaks, slowly, she shows the influence of philosophy (she is in the eighth semester). It is not that she responds with circumlocutions, but she flatly rejects, with a pensive air, the pre-existing ideas. In the book, she examines herself in passages that are lithe and, at times, contemplative. It is a compendium of various texts, a mixture of diary, reflections and narrative pieces, also fiction. Her writing is volcanic.

Ask. You underestimate what you do. She says that she doesn’t consider herself a writer.

Answer. It’s hard for me to say that I’m a writer because I have a beauty queen and model complex, as if I had to ask permission from the writers’ guild, the publishing house or the intellectuals’ guild to feel that I can call myself that.

Q. He speaks in the book of “managing mourning in life, to which we all have the right.”

R. For me life is a constant mourning, I live thinking that he is going to leave at any moment. We are always witnessing that life is gone from people, animals, and the planet.

Q. He says that the body is a great scar from the effect of living, “what remains while one is living it.” Would living be like a permanent wound?

R. By considering life as a duel, I do not consider life to be a wound. But it does hurt existence to the extent that one is living; more than a noun, it is the movement of wounding. The wound has that horrible connotation of hurting, but I consider that it is not necessarily just hurting. When I say “scar” it is also the mark, in the body the passage of life is marked, and one sees the passage of time in his body as if life were healing through the body, the mark of that life passed there.

Q. She says that her “I” as an identity have been falling: the actress, the singer, the beauty, the tough one from the gym. Once all the clothes have fallen off, shouldn’t something remain, a kind of true “I”?

R. I don’t think there is a true self, one is always remaking their subjectivity, that self. I believe that there is no way to go through this world —and go through life socially— without having that self that makes you enter into a relationship with everything. Inevitably this I is the only point of view I have to see how others live and see “reality”.

Q. Have you considered the possibility that we have a “me” that is changing, like our body?

R. Those are some of the things I’d like to think about with more time. Because notice that what I express a lot in the book, and that has done me a lot of harm, is that binary of soul and body; This has sowed a division in me through which I feel that the body is on one side and the supposed soul —which I no longer know what it is— on the other. So what is that me? Is the self not the body? Is the body not enough, which is the one that thinks? Because if the neurons are damaged, he can’t think, neither his soul nor anything. It seems very complex to me, because if I see myself as a body and say “the I is the body”, then I am thinking physically. In other words, there is no self.

Q. Do you think you have been happy?

R. I think I have been very unhappy most of the time, when I was young. Since I started to feel older, I feel a lot of peace, I wake up happy.

Q. He says in the book that waking up in the morning seems like a miracle to him, that he enjoys it.

R. For me it is a permanent source of wonder, since I was little to this day, every day I wake up and say “Wow!” Incredible that life has happened to us, the impossible happened to me, that being alive, self-aware. Before, this anguished me a lot, that’s why I had to go to therapy so much, and today I feel the same astonishment, but my anguish is over.

Q. He suffered from panic attacks.

R. Very severe.

Q. Have they ceased?

R. I have much less, because a panic attack is like an assault: it comes suddenly and has no head or tail, no one knows exactly what triggers it. But the times that it has happened to me, I don’t act like before, but I feel it and let that energy or that vibration—whatever it’s called—pass through my body and leave.

Q. Was this anguish you felt related to being young or to the pressure of success?

R. With all that, with the pressure to be worth it. I have always doubted my intelligence, I have always felt stupid. Regarding men, I always felt less intelligent because of default.

Q. When he acted, did it happen to him too?

R. Yes, always, and more if I had to act with someone I admired a lot, especially men. I felt less valuable as a woman and as a professional, I had to be in a race to prove it. If he was studying something, that he was intelligent; if she competed in a beauty contest, that she was beautiful; that I could be the most outrageous exercise, as if I had to win a medal for any company I decided to start.

Q. Still going to therapy?

R. No, I don’t go anymore, I stayed with my ills like this (laughs). You are never completely cured. My child psychoanalyst had to work wonders so that I could speak. Psychoanalysis has helped me a lot to know how to think, to respect thought, because they don’t hinder you, you can associate the most absurd ideas. It is a literary exercise because of its relationship with words, because language is very important, no word is lost, even if you stumble, that slip has value.

Q. He was for a long time in a rather superficial world, very interested in the cult of the image. When did his interest in philosophy begin?

R. I have always had a philosophical attitude. I have wondered about the most obvious things: Why is one alive? Why are we all here? Why am I me and not you? These are things that children ask. Philosophers ask those same questions to get the most out of them, because they have no answer. Philosophy interests me in that sense, it seems to me a beautiful journey.

Q. What annoyed you the most about social media?

R. My own participation, sometimes not having control over what I wrote, because I did it hot and then I regretted it; the fact that it’s a reactive space where you can’t really debate anything. One cannot stop at someone’s thoughts and ruminate on them a little and then respond. I got tired of my own tweeter persona.

Q. First she has freed herself from beauty standards and then from social media. Do you think that both things have to do with the same idea, the projection towards others?

R. Yes, I have experienced that great tension between wanting to show off —because I have that eagerness to attract attention as part of my personality— and what pulls me to the privacy of my life —which is something I appreciate very much—, silence. So, it does have to do with that projection, because my life has been a constant public exhibition, and I have made a show of my life many times.

Q. Since she was a child, she lived based on beauty, a beauty that was for others. She felt that the characters she played were as real as you are. Over time, she liked that they distorted her beauty to play a character in the movie paradise traveland after that he invented the range. Did you feel that your beauty and the characters were like masks of something monstrous in you, as if you were both beauty and the beast, but the beast had to remain hidden?

R. I don’t see it so much as a duality. when i act in the range I feel that it is me, so I wonder who am I? It has happened to me with the characters that I have been able to understand better from myself. With Gaviota it happened to me, for example, that she said: “I am not doing Gaviota, I am her”, I feel that I express myself through her. I have been living alongside my characters, also somewhat conflicted with that, with the fact that I am at the same time what I play, and when I wanted to be myself I was not there, I was better doing the character than being Margarita. I’ve been one of those women who doesn’t know how to be herself, it happened to me for a long time.

Q. And that has to do with what others expected of you.

R. Yes. When I had a boyfriend, I would get an idea of ​​what he wanted and try to act on it. Of course, my acting was never successful. Curiously, when things are very public, when I see that people expect something from me, I try to do the opposite, or something scandalous that disappoints them.

Q. When did you realize that you wanted to experience “the spectacle of your aging”?

R. The pandemic had a lot to do with it, because we all saw that death was very close, I felt that something catastrophic was going to happen. There I began to see that life was that moment, then my attitude towards my own body changed, towards aging.

Q. Do you think that there can be beauty in old age? Could it be that at a certain age beauty no longer matters so much, but other things?

R. For me beauty is not a concept, it is more of an epiphany. Beauty surprises, assaults; sometimes one is overwhelmed by things that are not supposedly beautiful. Although sometimes I look in the mirror and I don’t like it, and I compare myself with how I was before, I begin to find beauty in that process, in that duel, in that drama that all beauty has.

Q. In the title of the book she sees herself alone, in the third person. Writing is lonely, compared to acting. Is the loneliness of writing liberating?

R. Yes, it’s liberating, much more than acting. Lately I’ve been fighting a lot with my profession as an actress because I don’t enjoy it.

Q. Because?

R. Because I don’t enjoy everything that is accessory: makeup, waiting, being on set all day, then trying to recreate feelings. Because of the technique I use, I have to dig a lot and it stresses me out, I fight with myself. With writing, although it is also about scratching, I am responsible for everything; In acting, no, you depend on a lot of people and it makes me feel claustrophobic not being able to run out of my job; On the other hand, if I don’t want to write for days, I don’t write, but when I come back he welcomes me, and I think that autonomy that writing gives me is the most valuable thing.

